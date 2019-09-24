Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Philippe Legrain

A big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

Does the flagging eurozone need a fiscal boost as well as a monetary one? The debate in policy circles is slowly shifting.

I’m quoted right at the start of this excellent analysis piece by Mark John for Reuters.

“There is a shift towards talking about stimulus but there is no dramatic leap forward,” said Philippe Legrain, adviser to the European Commission during the aftermath of Europe’s 2009 sovereign debt crisis and author of the book “European Spring”, a diagnosis of Europe’s economic failings.

“There is no sense of urgency so far … That might happen when the euro zone enters recession.”

Read the full piece.

Posted 24 Sep 2019 in Blog, euro, Public finances, Reuters

Leave a reply




CAPTCHA

*

    European Spring: Why Our Economies and Politics are in a Mess – and How to Put Them Right
    Philippe Legrain on Facebook

    Categories

    Blogroll

Subscribe to Posts | Subscribe to Comments
©2010 Philippe Legrain
rch.