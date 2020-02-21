Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Philippe Legrain

Boris Johnson’s New Immigration Rules Will Harm Britain’s Economy

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

Read my latest piece for Foreign Policy

Posted 21 Feb 2020 in Blog

Leave a reply




CAPTCHA

*

Subscribe to Posts | Subscribe to Comments
©2010 Philippe Legrain
rch.