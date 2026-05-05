Philippe Legrain

Author • Commentator • Political Economist

I write about economics, politics and geopolitics, both European and global, notably immigration, trade and defence

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Latest Articles

Comment and analysis published in leading outlets worldwide.

Belgium’s debt drift

2026
Ernest Hemingway famously observed that debtors go bankrupt in two ways – gradually, then suddenly. The good news is that, for now, Belgium is still going bust gradually. Government debt…
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The new gold rush

2026
The price of gold has plunged over the past week, but is still up more than 10% this year and has nearly doubled since the start of 2025. Is it…
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About Philippe

Philippe Legrain is an acclaimed author, commentator and political economist with high-level policy experience. His wide-ranging career has given him a unique combination of intellectual authority, insider knowledge and independent perspective on European and global economics and geopolitics.

A senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science's European Institute, he is also the founder of OPEN, an international think tank.

From 2011 to 2014, he served as independent economic adviser and head of the team providing strategic policy advice to the President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso.

Previously, he was special adviser to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and trade and economics correspondent for The Economist.

He has written five critically acclaimed and award-winning books and is a sought-after speaker at conferences and events worldwide. His writing features regularly for Project Syndicate, Brussels Times and Substack. He is also a commentator for BBC TV and Al Jazeera. And he has consulted for a variety of clients, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, UNDP and the Asian Development Bank.

Philippe has a first-class economics degree and a masters in politics of the world economy, both from the London School of Economics. He lives in London but is interested in the whole world. He is a British and French citizen, and his mother is Estonian.

Award-winning author

Five critically acclaimed books translated into many languages

Global expert

Former economic adviser to the President of the European Commission and special adviser to the WTO's Director General

Keynote speaker

TED, conferences, universities and events worldwide

Economic & geopolitical analysis

Researches, writes and speaks on European and global issues

Think-tank founder

Founder of Open Political Economy Network (OPEN), an international think tank on immigration, trade, diversity and openness issues

Academic credentials

Senior visiting fellow at LSE's European Institute

Get in Touch

For speaking engagements, media inquiries or collaboration opportunities.

Connect

@plegrain @plegrain LinkedIn Profile

Speaking & Media

Philippe is available for keynote speeches, panel discussions, media commentary and corporate presentations on European and global economics, politics and geopolitics.

OPEN Think Tank

Visit opennetwork.net to learn more about OPEN and our research on immigration, diversity, tech and AI in Europe.

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