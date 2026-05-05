Latest Articles
Comment and analysis published in leading outlets worldwide.
Europe Must Stand with Canada Against Trump
Belgium’s debt drift
The ECB should not raise interest rates yet
The global debt shock
Ten years on from the Brexit referendum, is Trump pushing the UK back into the arms of the EU?
Will the Iran war plunge Europe into recession?
Trump’s tariff setback – and what it means for Europe
How to revitalise Europe’s economy
The new gold rush
Europe needs independence from Trump’s America
Why the EU’s new trade partnership with Mercosur matters
Europe braces as Trump targets Greenland
About Philippe
Philippe Legrain is an acclaimed author, commentator and political economist with high-level policy experience. His wide-ranging career has given him a unique combination of intellectual authority, insider knowledge and independent perspective on European and global economics and geopolitics.
A senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science's European Institute, he is also the founder of OPEN, an international think tank.
From 2011 to 2014, he served as independent economic adviser and head of the team providing strategic policy advice to the President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso.
Previously, he was special adviser to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and trade and economics correspondent for The Economist.
He has written five critically acclaimed and award-winning books and is a sought-after speaker at conferences and events worldwide. His writing features regularly for Project Syndicate, Brussels Times and Substack. He is also a commentator for BBC TV and Al Jazeera. And he has consulted for a variety of clients, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, UNDP and the Asian Development Bank.
Philippe has a first-class economics degree and a masters in politics of the world economy, both from the London School of Economics. He lives in London but is interested in the whole world. He is a British and French citizen, and his mother is Estonian.
Award-winning author
Five critically acclaimed books translated into many languages
Global expert
Former economic adviser to the President of the European Commission and special adviser to the WTO's Director General
Keynote speaker
TED, conferences, universities and events worldwide
Economic & geopolitical analysis
Researches, writes and speaks on European and global issues
Think-tank founder
Founder of Open Political Economy Network (OPEN), an international think tank on immigration, trade, diversity and openness issues
Academic credentials
Senior visiting fellow at LSE's European Institute